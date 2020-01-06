The Byton M-Byte electric car is displayed during the Byton press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Las Vegas (United States), 05/01/2020.- Byton CEO & Co-Founder Daniel Kirchert delivers a speech as he unveils the M-Byte electric car during the Byton press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The world's largest consumer electronics fair opened its 2020 edition Sunday with an indication of things to come in the next decade, as the novelty of the Internet of Things evolves into a new trend – the intelligence of things.

The concept was coined by Steve Koenig, research vice-president at the Consumer Technology Association – the organizer of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – in his inaugural address the Las Vegas event, underlining it would be the common thread of this year’s fair. EFE-EPA