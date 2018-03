An Asian elephant refreshes itself in its enclosure in the zoo in Heidelberg, Germany, Aug. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

An elephant Thursday broke into a school in the Malaysian province of Sabah of northeastern Borneo island forcing the eviction of teachers and students although no injuries were reported, local authorities said.

The elephant appeared to be foraging for food at the SMK school in Telupid, a small town in the region, and stomped through several classrooms in the building Thursday morning while people were still inside, as seen in a video published on the Facebook profile of Sabah Police.