Kaavan the elephant is on Sunday spending his final day in the Islamabad zoo where he has lived for 35 years before he travels to Cambodia to retire in a sanctuary thanks to a campaign led by the singer Cher.
American Iconic singer and actress Cher (R) visits the elephant named 'Kaavan' at Maragzar zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
American Iconic singer and actress Cher (C) visits the elephant named 'Kaavan' at Maragzar zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
Kaavan, the elephant is seen at Maragzar zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 November 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
A Pakistani band Khumaariyan performs beside the elephant named 'Kaavan' during a farewell ceremony at Maragzar zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 November 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
