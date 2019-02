A handout photo made available by the Bolivian Defense Ministry shows rescuers recovering the bodies of victims following a landslide at the road that connects La Paz and Caranavi, Bolivia, 03 February 2019. Eleven died and around 20 were wounded in a landslide according to Bolivia's Defense Ministry. EPA-EFE/DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Bolivian Defense Ministry shows rescuers carrying the body of a victims following a landslide at the road that connects La Paz and Caranavi, Bolivia, 03 February 2019. Eleven died and around 20 were wounded in a landslide according to Bolivia's Defense Ministry. EPA-EFE/DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The collapse of a highway northwest of the Bolivian capital La Paz on Saturday killed at least 11 people and around 20 are confirmed injured, Bolivia's Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"To date, 11 people have died and around 20 have been injured," an official note quoting Defense Minister Javier Zavaleta said.