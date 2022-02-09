Venezuelan artist Elías Crespín is one of just two living artists being showcased at Paris’ Louvre museum.
Elias Crespin, one of two living artists displayed at the Louvre
Venezuelan artist Elias Crespin poses in front of his artwork exhibited at the Cite de la Musique in Paris, France, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
