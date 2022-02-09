Elias Crespin, one of two living artists displayed at the Louvre

Venezuelan artist Elias Crespin poses in front of his artwork exhibited at the Cite de la Musique in Paris, France, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Venezuelan artist Elias Crespin poses in front of his artwork exhibited at the Cite de la Musique in Paris, France, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON