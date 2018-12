Elizabeth Warren addresses supports in Boston on Nov. 6, 2018, after winning re-election to the US Senate from Massachusetts. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the most prominent faces among Democrats, announced Monday the formation of a committee to weigh a bid for the party's 2020 nomination for president of the United States.

"America's middle class is under attack," she said in a video declaring her intentions. "How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a fatter slice."