The Urban Warfare Front of Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas on Sunday ostensibly claimed responsibility for the bombing of a police station on the weekend in the city of Barranquilla that killed five police officers and wounded 41.
"The ELN, in legitimate exercise of the right to rebellion, carried out the ... military action ... Police forces at the San Jose station, in southern Barranquilla, were attacked," said the group in a communique, the authenticity of which has not yet been verified.