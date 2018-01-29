A view of the funeral of the 5 policemen who were killed in a bomb attack on the San Jose police station in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Jan. 28, 2018. The National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels claimed responsibility for the attack which left five dead and 41 wounded. EFE/Jorge Payares

People pray at the San Jose police station in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Jan. 28, 2018. Citizens paid tribute to the five policemen who died during an attack with explosives yesterday at a police station. EFE/Hugo Penso

The Urban Warfare Front of Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas on Sunday ostensibly claimed responsibility for the bombing of a police station on the weekend in the city of Barranquilla that killed five police officers and wounded 41.

"The ELN, in legitimate exercise of the right to rebellion, carried out the ... military action ... Police forces at the San Jose station, in southern Barranquilla, were attacked," said the group in a communique, the authenticity of which has not yet been verified.