The chief negotiator of the National Liberation Army (ELN) Colombian guerrilla group, Pablo Beltran, speaks during an interview with EFE in Havana, Cuba, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The National Liberation Army (ELN) thanked Spain's offer to act as a mediator in the peace negotiations between the guerrilla group and the Colombian government, saying that it hoped President Ivan Duque would also welcome the proposal.

"We want to thank the proposal made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of helping move the Colombian peace process forward. We appreciate his acknowledgement that it is important to receive the help of third parties that are trusted by both sides," ELN chief negotiator Pablo Beltran said in an interview with EFE in Havana.