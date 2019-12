British diver Vernon Unsworth arrives for the first day of trial against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the United States Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 December 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk said Tuesday at the beginning of his defamation trial at a California court that his calling a British caver “pedo guy” on Twitter was in response to an unprovoked insult.

Vernon Unsworth, who participated in the famous rescue efforts for a soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018, filed a lawsuit against Musk, seeking at least $75,000 in damages and claiming that his name has been defamed by the billionaire. EFE-EPA