A modified Tesla Model X electric vehicle enters a tunnel before an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne tunnel in Hawthorne, California, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBYN BECK/POOL

Tunnel boring equipment displayed before an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne tunnel in Hawthorne, California, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBYN BECK/POOL

The 'linestorm' second generation tunnel boring equipment displayed before an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne tunnel in Hawthorne, California, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBYN BECK/POOL

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne tunnel in Hawthorne, California, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBYN BECK/POOL

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk Tuesday unveiled a prototype of high-speed tunnel system to transport passengers in cabins or carry them in their own vehicles using car elevators - a solution to ease urban traffic congestion.

The test tunnel, which is nearly two kilometers (1.2 miles) long, was dug out in the basement of the SpaceX aerospace transport company's headquarters in Hawthorne near Los Angeles, also founded by Musk.