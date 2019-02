The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (R), walks alongside Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (L) prior to their meeting in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIRAFLORES PRESS

Opposition supporters in Venezuela get ready for a demonstration against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

A United Arab Emirates-based investment firm confirmed Saturday that it bought nearly three tons of gold from Venezuela's Central Bank last month.

It made the announcement at a time when the South American country is experiencing an acute political crisis and top government officials and state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) are under sanctions by the United States.