The Indonesian authorities have declared a state of emergency on Siau island following the continuous eruption of lava and ash from Karangetang volcano, which has caused the evacuation of more than 100 people and cut off access to several villages, officials said on Friday.

The government in Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) municipality, located to the north of Sulawesi island, took the decision on Thursday night after lava flows cut off roads to the settlements of Batubulan and Beba, in the northwest of the island, which currently can only be accessed by sea, according to a statement by the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG).