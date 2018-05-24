Firefighters walk among debris at the site of an explosion in the parish of Paramos, in the village of Tui, Pontevedra, northwestern Spain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

A Spanish Civil Guard's CID officer looks for evidence among debris in the parish of Paramos, in the village of Tui, Pontevedra, northwestern Spain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

View of one of the houses destroyed in the parish of Paramos, in the village of Tui, Pontevedra, northwestern Spain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

Emergency workers at the scene of the aftermath a huge explosion caused by illegally stored pyrotechnics at a house in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia have found a second body, officials said Thursday.

Although a formal identification was yet to take place, investigators suspected that the second fatality was the husband of the women whose body was found in the same property on Wednesday, the day of the explosion that injured another 30 people, including two young boys who alerted emergency workers at a hospital that their parents were still in the house.