Emergency workers at the scene of the aftermath a huge explosion caused by illegally stored pyrotechnics at a house in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia have found a second body, officials said Thursday.
Although a formal identification was yet to take place, investigators suspected that the second fatality was the husband of the women whose body was found in the same property on Wednesday, the day of the explosion that injured another 30 people, including two young boys who alerted emergency workers at a hospital that their parents were still in the house.