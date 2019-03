Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (C), Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (L) and President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebs (R) attends the Arab Summit in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD HANDOUT HANDOUT

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi attends the opening session of the Summit of Arab leaders in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

A general view for the opening session of the Summit of Arab leaders in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attends the opening session of the Summit of Arab leaders in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

The Emir of Qatar Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani on Sunday decided to leave the 30th edition of the Arab League Summit held in the Tunisian capital of Tunis without delivering a speech, as scheduled, sources from inside the organization confirmed.

However, the sources did not reveal the reasons that led him to suddenly abandon the summit, co-organized by Saudi Arabia.