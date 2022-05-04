Emotions were at a fever pitch in the United States on Tuesday, a day after the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion that appears to indicate that a majority of justices will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito and supported by four other conservative justices (meaning it has the backing of a majority of the nine-member high court), that opinion said the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion a federal constitutional right up to the point of fetal viability was "egregiously wrong from the start."