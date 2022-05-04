Pro-choice demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court building on 3 May 2022 in Washington DC after the leak of a high-court majority draft opinion indicated that the conservative-majority court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. EFE/Shawn Thew

Pro-choice protesters gathered on 3 May 2022 outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC after the leak of a high-court majority draft opinion indicated that the conservative-majority court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. EFE/Shawn Thew

Demonstrators hold a rally to express support for abortion rights on 3 May 2022 outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC. EFE/Shawn Thew

US President Joe Biden speaks at a reception on 2 May 2022 to celebrate Eid-al Fitr at the White House in Washington DC. Biden on 3 May 2022 responded to a report on a Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the conservative-majority court is preparing to overthrow Roe v. Wade, saying a woman's right to choose is fundamental and vowing an "administration response to the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights." EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts delivers a speech to a crowd of thousands of pro-choice protesters outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, USA, 03 May 2022. The conservative-majority Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling that for nearly 50 years has guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, according to a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion that was confirmed to be authentic. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Emotions were at a fever pitch in the United States on Tuesday, a day after the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion that appears to indicate that a majority of justices will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito and supported by four other conservative justices (meaning it has the backing of a majority of the nine-member high court), that opinion said the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion a federal constitutional right up to the point of fetal viability was "egregiously wrong from the start."