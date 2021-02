Mourners salute the funeral procession of Francisco Martinez, a Chilean street performer killed by police, as it travels through Santiago on Monday, 8 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The coffin holding Francisco Martinez, a Chilean street performer killed by police, arrives at a cemetery in Santiago on Monday, 8 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chanting "Killer cops!" and "The cops killed him," scores of people gathered here Monday to lay to rest a street performer killed by police in the latest use of deadly force by the Carabineros, Chile's militarized national police.

The body of Francisco Martinez was brought Sunday to Santiago's Puente Alto district from the town of Panguipulli, 800km (497mi) south of the capital, where the fatal shooting took place.