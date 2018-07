(FILE) Japan's Emperor Akihito waves upon his arrival at Naha airport in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

(FILE) Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (R) walk on their way to welcome Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Emperor Akihito of Japan canceled his public acts and had to rest under medical observation due to a cerebrovascular dysfunction, the Imperial Household Agency of Japan confirmed to EFE on Monday.

During the early hours of Monday, Emperor Akihito, 84, vomited and suffered dizziness and nausea as a consequence of insufficient blood flow to the brain or "cerebral anemia," a spokesperson for the agency said.