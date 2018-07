Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko (L) arrive at the Imperial Palace before welcoming Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien in Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL

The Japanese emperor one again canceled his public appearances on Tuesday over continuing ill health, the Imperial Household Agency of Japan confirmed to EFE.

Akihito had canceled his public engagements on Monday, after he suffered a cerebrovascular dysfunction, the symptoms of which have been persisting.