Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (L) and Japan Emperor Akihito (R) pose for a picture during a welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

The Japanese emperor once again canceled his public appearances on Wednesday over continuing ill health, the Imperial Household Agency of Japan confirmed to EFE.

A cerebrovascular dysfunction had led the emperor to cancel his public appearances on Monday and Tuesday.