A bus tour guide takes a commemorative photograph of tourists visiting the Imperial Palace, where Japan's Emperor Akihito is attending ritual ceremonies to abdicate, in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Emperor Akihito leaves after attending the 'Taiirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi', a rite of reporting at the Imperial Sanctuary (Kashikodokoro) on the day of the abdication ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) attends the 'Taiirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi', a rite of reporting at the Imperial Sanctuary (Kashikodokoro) on the day of the abdication ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's emperor Akihito took part in Shinto rituals ahead of his abdication on Tuesday, the first time a living monarch will cede the Chrysanthemum Throne in over 200 years.

The 85-year-old, dressed in traditional garments based on a ninth century design, participated in several private rituals at Shinto temples within the Imperial Palace complex to pay respects to the Sun Goddess, the souls of his ancestors, and several deities, state-run NHK agency reported.