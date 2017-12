Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) waves to well-wishers celebrating his 84th birthday with Crown Prince Naruhito (L) and Empress Michiko (R) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Emperor Akihito (3-L) waves to well-wishers celebrating his 84th birthday with Crown Princess Masako (L), Crown Prince Naruhito (2-L), Empress Michiko (C), Prince Akishino (3-R), his wife Princess Kiko (2-R) and their daughter Princess Mako (R) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers celebrating his 84th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Emperor Akihito thanks Japanese for their understanding over abdication

Japan's Emperor Akihito on Saturday thanked the Japanese people for their understanding and efforts to facilitate his abdication, scheduled for April 2019.

Akihito addressed the people on the occasion of his 84th birthday in a speech from the balcony of the Imperial Palace, which was distributed by the Imperial Household Agency.