Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (R) wave to well-wishers through bullet-proof glass from a balcony during his New Year's public appearance at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Well-wishers wave to Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko to celebrate the New Year at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers through bullet-proof glass from a balcony during his New Year's public appearance at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Emperor Akihito of Japan on Wednesday greeted the citizens of his country to express his good wishes for the new year in the last ceremony of its kind before he abdicates in April.

Accompanied by Empress Michiko, Akihito greeted the crowds from a balcony in Tokyo's Imperial Palace, wishing everyone a "good year."