Japan's former Empress Michiko (5-L), former Emperor Akihito (6-L), his son and current Japanese Emperor Naruhito (C-L), Empress Masako (C-R) and Crown Prince Akishino (6-R) greet well-wishers through a bullet-proof glass from a balcony during their New Year's public appearance at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, 02 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Thursday fulfilled traditional New Year greeting to his people from a balcony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and wished those present a "peaceful and good year.”

It was the first time Naruhito, 59, has made a New Year address as emperor, as he assumed the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, 2019. EFE-EPA