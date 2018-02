Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (R) participates to a demonstration by Micoto Technology Inc. President Yasuaki Hiyama (L) of the medical simulator 'Mikoto' in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's emperor Monday met Chile's president, hours ahead of her departure from the Asian country, which she was visiting as part of her last official international tour before her term ends on March 11.

Emperor Akihito greeted the Chilean President, Michelle Bachelet, around 10.20am at the gates of the Imperial Palace, where the two leaders held a meeting lasting about 30 minutes, the Imperial Household Agency told EFE.