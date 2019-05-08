Jet Airways employees hold placards and protest against Jet Airways management at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Hundreds of Jet Airways employees staged a silent protest on Wednesday outside the international airport in Mumbai, seeking government’s intervention to bail out the cash-strapped carrier that halted its operations last month leaving thousands of its employees in a limbo with their salaries unpaid.

Pilots, air-hostesses, flight attendants, engineers and other employees had gathered for a silent sit-in at the entrance of the airport in the western city of Mumbai – India's financial capital – demanding a bailout package from the government to help the airline restore its operations.