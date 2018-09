Workers at a construction site of an apartment building in downtown Frankfurt work on renovating the building against the backdrop of office and banking buildings, 31 May 2017, Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

The number of people in employment went up 0.4 percent across the eurozone and European Union member states in the second quarter of the year compared to the first, according to a report from the EU's statistical office on Tuesday.

The Eurostat report said it estimated some 238.9 million people had jobs across the EU28 countries, 158 million of whom were located within the eurozone.