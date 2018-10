Holding the hand of Empress Michiko, Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) waves before flying to Yonaguni-jima island at Naha airport in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Japanese Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko (L) leave a memorial service at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, 15 August 2018. The annual ceremony marked the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II, held in remembrance of the Japanese soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the conflict. Emperor Akihito attended his last memorial service as he will abdicate on 30 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko (L) arrive at the Imperial Palace before welcoming Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Empress Michiko said Saturday that once her husband, Emperor Akihito, has abdicated, she will be able to enjoy quiet days and use more time for one of her hobbies: reading crime novels.

The Empress is celebrating her 84th birthday on Saturday anniversary and, as is tradition, she released a statement, probably her last as empress, as Akihito will relinquish the throne to their son, Naruhito, on Apr. 30 next year.