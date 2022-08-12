The Dulce Refugio Shelter in this city opposite Brownsville, Texas, which opened in 2019 when the United States launched "Remain in Mexico," a policy migrants seeking asylum to wait south of the border while their applications are processed, is set to close next week due to a lack of resources even as the regional migration crisis grinds on.

The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program - its official name - is in the process of winding down, yet uncertainty prevails among the tens of thousands of mainly Central American migrants who find themselves stranded in Mexico.