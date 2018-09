A wild baby elephant, named Amira, is buried after dying as consequence of unsuccessful medical treatment at the Elephant Training Centre in Sare, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

An endangered elephant calf, which was rescued in May after it was caught in a trap in an Indonesian forest, died on Monday due to kidney and liver failure.

Amira, as the elephant was known, was buried on Monday at the Elephant Training Centre in Sare in the Indonesian province of Aceh.