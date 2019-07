People are seen walking in the streets at Columbus Circle during a blackout in New York, USA, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

United States energy company Con Edison, which is responsible for the power outage that affected over 73,000 customers in New York over the weekend, said Monday that the problem was caused by a faulty distribution cable that the system failed to isolate.

In a statement, the company said that "primary and backup relay systems did not isolate a faulted 13,000-volt distribution cable at West 64th Street and West End Avenue" in Manhattan.