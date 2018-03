An engineer with the firm that designed the pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Miami had reported cracks in the structure two days before the accident that killed at least six people, officials said on Friday.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said W. Denney Pate, an employee of the firm FIGG and lead engineer of the project, left a voice message on Tuesday with the FDOT, which was not discovered until Friday, one day after the accident.