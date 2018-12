Guest dance after the Nobel banquet in the Stockholm City Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2018. The Nobel prizes for laureates in medicine, chemistry, physics are awarded on 10 December on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. There will be no prize awarded in literature this year. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg SWEDEN OUT

A general view over the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2018. The Nobel prizes for laureates in medicine, chemistry, physics are awarded on 10 December on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. There will be no prize awarded in literature this year. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg SWEDEN OUT

Princess Sofia of Sweden (L) and Nobel 2018 Prize in Physics laureate Gerard Mourou (R) arrive to the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2018. The Nobel prizes for laureates in medicine, chemistry, physics are awarded on 10 December on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. There will be no prize awarded in literature this year. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg SWEDEN OUT

Nobel 2018 Prize in Physics laureate Frances H. Arnold (L) and Prince Daniel of Sweden (R) arrive to the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2018. The Nobel prizes for laureates in medicine, chemistry, physics are awarded on 10 December on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. There will be no prize awarded in literature this year. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg SWEDEN OUT

Nobel 2018 Prize in Physics laureate Donna Strickland (L) and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (R) arrive to the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2018. The Nobel prizes for laureates in medicine, chemistry, physics are awarded on 10 December on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. There will be no prize awarded in literature this year. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg SWEDEN OUT

Science tries to solve the problems of Humanity, but also knows how to have fun, as shown on Monday night at the Nobel banquet in the Stockholm City Hall, by some of the new Nobel Prize winners who took to the floor.

This year, the 1,300 guests laughed a lot, especially because of the Nobel Prize winners in Physics Donna Strickland and in Chemistry Frances Arnold.