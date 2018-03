Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) waves to well-wishers celebrating his 84th birthday with Crown Prince Naruhito (C) and Crown Princess Masako (L) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko (L) wave before flying to Yonaguni-jima island at Naha airport in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The enthronement ceremony of Crown Prince Naruhito as Japan's next emperor will be held on Oct. 22, 2019, six months after the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito, the Japanese government announced on Friday.

Prior to the official enthronement ceremony, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will succeed to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, 2019, one day after Akihito's abdication, in an intimate and closed-door ritual, according to the government's spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga.