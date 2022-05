Photo provided on May 26, 2022, by the Goldman Environmental Award organization showing Ecuadorians Alex Lucitante (r) and Alexandra Narvaez (l), of the A'i Cofan people and the winners of this year's prize, in the Ecuadorian Amazon. EFE/ Goldman Environmental Award

Guardians of nature whose survival is threatened is how Alex Lucitante and Alexandra Narvaez define themselves.

The young indigneous pair were awarded the Goldman 2022 Environmental Prize for the legal precedent their community set in Ecuador against unauthorized extractive activities in the Amazon.