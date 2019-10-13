Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) poses with US President Donald J. Trump at the clubhouse of Trump International Golf Club, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland (R) are welcomed by President of the European Parliament David-Maria Sassoli (C) prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Sep. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The United States’ ambassador to the European Union plans to tell Congress that the US president personally assured him that there was no quid pro quo relationship between a package of aid for Ukraine and Donald Trump's request that the Ukrainians open investigations, including into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, according to a person familiar with the ambassador's planned testimony.

The ambassador, Gordon Sondland, is expected to testify that he relied entirely on Trump's assurances when he told a State Department colleague that there were "no quid pro quo's of any kind" linking US security assistance to Ukrainian investigations and that he couldn't independently verify the president's assertion, this person said, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA