Local residents on Dec. 21, 2017, celebrate the 10th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipalities of Valga, Estonia, and Valka, Latvia, into Europe's border-free Schengen Area. EPA-EFE/ Valda Kalnina

The members of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs on Wednesday approved a report denouncing certain deficiencies in the functioning of the Schengen border-free area, including the recurrent reintroduction of extraordinary passport checks.

The MEPs are calling on Schengen Area governments to operate under the mutual trust criterion that always has underpinned that travel zone, which allows citizens of 26 European countries to move freely inside the borders of the other member states.