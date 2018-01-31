Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, during the meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic (not shown) in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIJ

The president of the European Parliament on Wednesday called on Serbia and Kosovo to step up efforts to improve relations between the neighboring nations, which he implied would help the former's chances of joining the bloc.

During a speech in the Serbian capital in the midst of a convention on the European Union-Serbia strategic partnership, Antonio Tajani emphasized the need for Pristina and Belgrade to normalize their relations, a decade after the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo _ recognized by only 111 out of the United Nations' 193 members _ declared its independence from Serbia.