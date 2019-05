Several voters choose ballot papers before casting their ballots for local and European Parliament election at a polling station in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Italian Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and Lega Party leader Matteo Salvini casts his ballot at a polling station during the European elections in Milan, northern Italy, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) President and member of Parliament Marine Le Pen leaves a polling station after casting her vote during the European elections in Henin Beaumont, northern France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

A man walks across a carpet on which the European logo is shown in Berlin on May 26, 2019, the day of the European Union's elections for the European Parliament. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The leader of Spain's Vox party in Andalucia, Francisco Serrano, votes in Sevilla on May 26, 2019, in the European Parliamentary elections. EFE-EPA/Fermin Cabanillas

Voters cast their ballots in Budapest, Hungary, on May 26, 2019, in the European Parliamentary elections. EFE-EPA/Balazs Mohai. Use Prohibited in Hungary

French President Emmanuel Macron travels in his official vehicle after voting in Le Touquet, France, on May 26, 2019, in the European Parliamentary elections. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The center-right European People’s Party and center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats won the largest share of the votes in Sunday’s European parliamentary elections but have lost their combined majority after a surge for the Greens, the Liberal Democrats and some far-right parties.

Turnout across the European Union was 50.5 percent, the highest in 20 years. Just 42.6 percent turned out in the previous elections in 2014.