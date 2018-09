A Chinese man looks at a variety of rice products in a super market in Beijing, China, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(FILE) (L-R) Chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Hiroaki Nakanishi, China's Premier Li Keqiang and Japan-China Economic Association Chairman Shoji Muneoka smile during a group photo session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PARKER SONG / POOL

The Chinese premier said on Wednesday that the country would speed up the opening of its economy and ensure equal conditions - including the protection of intellectual property rights - and market access for foreign and domestic companies.

In his inaugural speech at the Summer Davos meeting of the World Economic Forum in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin, Premier Li Keqiang stressed China's commitment to reforms and assured that the country would fulfill the demands of western countries.