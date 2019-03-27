A National Electric System (SEN) equipment failure that occurred Wednesday morning has prolonged the power outage that started earlier this week in Venezuela, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Wednesday.

"Today, at 5:04 in the morning, due to the fact that we have not yet been able to put the equipment damaged by the terrorist attack into operation, there was a failure in a power line that created instability in the system and a loss of power in part of the national territory," Rodriguez told state-owned VTV.