Demonstrators protest with flags of the autonomous Kurdish region Rojava, banners and placards, to stress their demand to stop what they call the 'Turkish aggression' in northern Syria and to support the Rojava people, on the Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nation (UN), in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Turkish soldiers train with their tanks and armored vehicles near Syrian-Turkish border, at Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking during the 44th Mukhtars Meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking during the 44th Mukhtars Meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

The president of Turkey on Wednesday accused the United States of planning to create a terrorist state ruled by the Kurdish militias in northern Syria.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched a military offensive called operation "Olive Branch" in the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin against the Kurdish YPG militias, which form the majority of the multi-ethnic Syrian Democratic Forces in control of swathes of territory in north Syria.