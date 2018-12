Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez (L) with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and his wife Emine Erdogan (R) after a ceremony at the Government Palace, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (l) and his wife Emine Erdogan (r) leave the Paraguayan Government Palace in Asuncion on Dec. 2, 2018, after meeting with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (R) welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during a ceremony at the Government Palace, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday arrived in Asuncion on a one-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations after the recent opening of the Turkish Embassy in the Paraguayan capital.

Erdogan, coming directly from the G20 summit, held on Friday and Saturday in Buenos Aires, was welcomed by Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni at the Asuncion international airport.