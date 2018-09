Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (C-R) walk down the gangway as they disembark from a Boeing 747-400 of Air China during their arrival at the military part of the airport Berlin-Tegel in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2017. The aircraft is similar to the recent gift made by Qatar to the Turkish state. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A file picture dated June 8, 2015 of the 'Air Force One' aircraft, a modified Boeing 747, used by the US presidency, seen departing from Munich airport (Germany). The aircraft is similar to the recent gift made by Qatar to the Turkish state. EFE-EPA/ARMIN WEIGEL

The President of Turkey on Monday claimed that an aircraft gifted by Qatar belonged to the Turkish nation and not to him personally amid strong criticism from the country's main opposition party.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke during an interview with Turkish channel NTV and denied the Turkish state had paid $400 million for the aircraft's purchase, as stated by TRT, Turkey's national broadcaster.