Former Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, Murat Cetinkaya, speaks during a press conference with the Governor of Central Bank of Albania Gent Sejko (not pictured) in Tirana, Albania, Nov. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MALTON DIBRA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired Murat Çetinkaya as head of the Central Bank on Saturday after he failed to succumb to pressure from the president to lower interest rates.

Çetinkaya, whose mandate would have expired next year, has been replaced by deputy governor, Murat Uysal, the Official State Gazette reported.