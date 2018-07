A handout photo made available by Turkish President Press Office shows, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) taking his oath during the new Legislative Year of the 27th Term and oath ceremony at Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey, July 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Turkish President Press Office shows, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) arriving at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) for his oath before the new Legislative Year of the 27th Term and oath ceremony at Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey, July 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Turkish President Press Office shows, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cheering his supporters as he arrives at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) for his oath before the new Legislative Year of the 27th Term and oath ceremony at Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey, July 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The current Turkish president on Monday was sworn-in as the nation's new Head of State which Turkey's new presidential system grants full executive powers and also eliminates the nation's Prime Minister's office.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 64, Turkey's new president who governs Turkey since 2002 and leads the Islamist, conservative Justice, and Development Party (AKP) was sworn-in during a ceremony at the Turkish parliament, broadcast live on Turkish mainstream media.