Turkey’s president promised the United States’ leader that Turkish forces would not enter the Kurdish enclave of Kobani, located on the border with Turkish territory, a US Senator said on Monday.
"I was part of a phone call yesterday between President Erdogan and President Trump where President Trump received a commitment from the President of Turkey to stay away from the Kobani area to prevent further escalation in Syria," US Senator Lindsey Graham – one of the main supporters of the US president in the Senate – said on Twitter. EFE-EPA