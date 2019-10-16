A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ein town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Oct. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Seasonal workers cut a cotton while Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian soldiers cheer after the Syrian Arab Army completed its deployment in the city of Manbej and its surroundings in Aleppo province's northeastern countryside, Syria, Oct. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Turkey’s president promised the United States’ leader that Turkish forces would not enter the Kurdish enclave of Kobani, located on the border with Turkish territory, a US Senator said on Monday.

"I was part of a phone call yesterday between President Erdogan and President Trump where President Trump received a commitment from the President of Turkey to stay away from the Kobani area to prevent further escalation in Syria," US Senator Lindsey Graham – one of the main supporters of the US president in the Senate – said on Twitter. EFE-EPA