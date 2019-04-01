Supporters of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) hold a picture of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they await results for of the Istanbul mayoral race in the local election in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Supporters of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) hold Turkish flags as they celebrate early results for Istanbul mayor in local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared set to lose political control of the capital and several other big cities in Sunday's local elections, a rare electoral setback in the Turkish leader's 16-year rule that capped months of growing economic malaise, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE.

In Ankara, the candidate from the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, was defeated 47.3% to 50.6% by a rival from the social-democratic CHP, according to preliminary results released by state news agency Anadolu.