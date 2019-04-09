Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has on Tuesday asked that recent mayoral elections in the city of Istanbul, which preliminary results suggest will be won by the main opposition party, be repeated citing alleged irregularities.

Although the count was yet to be made official by the country's Supreme Election Board (YSK), early counting suggests the race for the mayorship of Turkey's largest city was narrowly clinched by the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu.