Turkey's president on Friday lashed out at the United States over the guilty conviction of a Turkish banker involved in a fraudulent scheme to help Iran evade US sanctions, and warned that bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington were losing validity.

Speaking to journalists before a trip to France, Recep Tayyip Erdogan added to a chorus of condemnation from senior Turkish officials over the guilty verdict for fraud and conspiracy that was handed down to Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish banker with the majority state-owned lender Halbank, at a trial in New York on Wednesday.