Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

US President Donald J. Trump (L) looks at Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The presidents of Turkey and the United States discussed the alleged assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi over a telephone chat, Turkey's presidential office said in a statement early Monday.

During their chat, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump agreed that all aspects of the Khashoggi case needs to be clarified, according to the statement.